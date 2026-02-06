PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026: The opening day matches have been revealed

HQ

Next week, PGL Cluj-Napoca will commence, bringing many of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world to Romania in the hunt for a trophy and a big chunk of prize money. With day one set for February 14, we now know the opening day matches for the tournament, with eight games set to kick off the action.

The group stages will utilise a format where the top eight teams advance to the playoffs. The bottom eight are eliminated and sent home early. To this end, three wins out of five should do the trick to secure progression to the knockout playoff bracket.

As for the opening day group stage matches, the games have been seeded as follows:



Natus Vincere vs. Astralis



Aurora vs. FUT Esports



Mouz vs. Parivision



FaZe Clan vs. Heroic



Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports



Team Falcons vs. 3DMax



Furia vs. B8



The MongolZ vs. PaiN Gaming



Who do you think will win each game?