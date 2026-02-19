LIVE
      Counter-Strike 2

      PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026: Here is how the Playoffs bracket has been seeded

      Only eight teams remain in the major Counter-Strike 2 event.

      We're into crunch time for PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026, the major Counter-Strike 2 tournament being held in Romania where $625,000 is on the line. Already, most of the event is in the books as the Group Stage has concluded, meaning only eight teams are left in contention for the Playoffs that will be hosted from tomorrow, February 20, until Sunday, February 22.

      With this being the case, you might be wondering how the Playoffs bracket has been seeded and arranged, and we have all of this information for your eyes below. It's worth noting that the Playoffs are single-elimination format, meaning losses see a team are eliminated from the proceedings. There will be a third-place match however for the two teams that lose in the semifinals.

      PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026 Playoff bracket:

      Quarterfinals (February 20):


      • Parivision vs. Team Falcons at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET

      • Mouz vs. Natus Vincere at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET

      • Team Vitality vs. Aurora at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET

      • The MongolZ vs. Furia at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET

      Semifinals (February 21):


      • Winner of Mouz/NAVI vs. Winner of Parivision/Falcons at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET

      • Winner of Vitality/Aurora vs. Winner of MongolZ/Furia at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET

      Third Place Match (February 22):


      • Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET

      Grand Final (February 22):


      • Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET

      Who do you think will go the distance?

      Counter-Strike 2

