PGL Astana 2026: The 12 invited teams have been confirmed

HQ

It's getting to a period in the 2026 Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar where there will frankly be too many events at once, as major international tournaments are hosted at the same time all over the world. For example, in mid-May, IEM Atlanta will take place, at the exact same time that PGL Astana 2026 happens, meaning teams have to choose one event over the other.

For the case of the latter, as many of the biggest names have already been confirmed for IEM Atlanta, we now know 12 of the total 16 teams who will be present at PGL Astana, which is a curious affair as there's an overlap...

The confirmed squads are the following:



Parivision



Team Falcons



Team Spirit



G2 Esports



The MongolZ



Mouz



Furia



Aurora



Heroic



Gentle Mates



Monte



FUT Esports



The interesting thing is that FUT Esports is also an invited team for IEM Atlanta, meaning it will surely be skipping one of these two events, considering they happen at the same time and on different continents... Otherwise, the last four spots at PGL Astana will be handed out to teams who qualify in the coming weeks, with one spot going to Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

PGL Astana itself will run between May 9-17 at the Barys Arena in the Kazakhstan capital.