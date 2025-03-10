PGL affirms invited teams for Astana 2025

HQ

The next PGL Counter-Strike 2 tournament is getting closer and closer. The upcoming Astana 2025 will be happening between May 10 and 18, and with that being the case, the tournament organiser has now announced the teams who have been directly invited to the event.

So far, 12 teams have been locked in for the tournament, with these 12 organisations being; Team Spirit, The MongolZ, Eternal Fire, G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Astralis, paiN Gaming, Virtus.pro, GamerLegion, Furia, BIG, and MIBR.

The other four slots for the tournament will go to the winners of the European, North American, South American, and Asian qualifiers, with each planned for the weeks ahead of the event kicking off. PGL Astana 2025 will feature a prize pool of $625,000 and will be held in the Kazakh city's Barys Arena.