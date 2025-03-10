English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

PGL affirms invited teams for Astana 2025

The Counter-Strike 2 tournament will happen in May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The next PGL Counter-Strike 2 tournament is getting closer and closer. The upcoming Astana 2025 will be happening between May 10 and 18, and with that being the case, the tournament organiser has now announced the teams who have been directly invited to the event.

So far, 12 teams have been locked in for the tournament, with these 12 organisations being; Team Spirit, The MongolZ, Eternal Fire, G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Astralis, paiN Gaming, Virtus.pro, GamerLegion, Furia, BIG, and MIBR.

The other four slots for the tournament will go to the winners of the European, North American, South American, and Asian qualifiers, with each planned for the weeks ahead of the event kicking off. PGL Astana 2025 will feature a prize pool of $625,000 and will be held in the Kazakh city's Barys Arena.

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content