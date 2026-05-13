Peter Jackson is "getting back into the Tintin world", is writing a movie script while at the Cannes Film Festival

Every time someone involved with the project talks about their time working on The Adventures of Tintin, the consensus seems to be that the film was an absolute delight to make and that everyone wants to reunite to make another. In fact, many fans seem to be eager to see Peter Jackson and Steven Spielberg get back together to make a follow-up, something that the pair supposedly promised they would do 15 years ago.

The good news is that this is seemingly, finally, taking shape. As part of his time in France for the Cannes Film Festival, Jackson has stated he's actively working on a script for another Tintin movie and that he intends to make good on the promise he made a decade and a half ago.

As per Screen Daily, Jackson has said: "I've been working with Fran [Walsh, Jackson's partner] on another Tintin script, I was writing it in the hotel room here. It's an active real thing, and I'm getting back into the Tintin world, and I actually love it.

"The deal was that Steven directs one and I direct another. Steven did his film, then for 15 years [later] I haven't made mine. I feel very awkward about that."

This is still very early in the project's development, so don't start getting excited yet, but it's certainly an interesting change as Jackson hasn't directed a non-documentary project since The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies back in 2014.

Would you watch another animated Tintin film?