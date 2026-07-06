Persona 4 Revival's animation cutscenes are being animated by studio MAPPA

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While much of the news coming out of Anime Expo in Los Angeles over the weekend was dedicated to television series and ambitious movies, there were a few video game reveals that popped up too.

One such example was from Atlus and Sega, with the pair on hand to share a little bit of news in regards to Persona 4 Revival. There were two pieces of information shared, one of which revolved around the animation team handling the game's anime cutscenes, and another in relation to a character being featured in the story.

On the former point, it was revealed that MAPPA is handling the animation in the cutscenes for Persona 4 Revival, with the studio known for its efforts working on Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, and Vinland Saga, amid many other projects. We've been given a taste of their work in the short clip you can see below.

Otherwise, a character trailer has been shared for Rise Kujikawa, who is regarded as the navigator for Investigation Team in the game. The character is voiced by Abby Trott, at least for the English dub, and you can see a taste of the character in the video below.

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Persona 4 Revival is still set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 18.