Percy Jackson fights a minotaur in new Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

It's not a modern movie or TV series trailer without an "epic" version of a pop song that doesn't need one. Vance Joy's Riptide scores the new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and while the song choice is the last one I'd have picked, the show looks intriguing enough.

For fans of the books or the older movies, it looks like we're going through the plot of The Lightning Thief book again, with Percy being tasked by Chiron to track down the bolt before war breaks out among the Olympians.

It looks like Percy is going to get a lot of first-hand combat experience in this series, as we see multiple monsters from Greek mythology pop up as well as our hero duking it out with the god of war Ares.

Check out the trailer below. Percy Jackson and the Olympians lands on Disney+ on the 20th of December.