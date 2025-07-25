Percy Jackson and the Olympians ventures into the Sea of Monsters this December

HQ

Disney has released a new teaser trailer showing off Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 ahead of its release this December. Packed with action, new faces and old, as well as enemies and monsters, the trailer sees our heroes head to the Sea of Monsters, the title of the second book.

We're not sure if Percy Jackson and the Olympians will take the entirety of its Season 2 to cover the events of Sea of Monsters. With the fact that we can already see Walker Scobell and the other younger cast members aging, Disney might want to get a move on if they want this show wrapped up in four seasons.

In the trailer, we see the three Fates, the return of gods like Hermes, plenty of other members of camp half-blood like Luke and Clarice, and we also see a new, one-eyed face in Tyson. Spoiler for non-book readers ahead, but Tyson is the half-brother of Percy, so we can imagine he'll have quite the role to play going forward.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 airs on the 10th of December.