Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer gives us our first look at Lance Reddick's Zeus

We've known for a longtime that Disney has been working on a new live-action adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. We know that the series will be making its debut at the tail end of 2023, on December 20th to be exact. Now, we can say we've seen a glimpse at the show too, as Disney+ has published a teaser trailer.

In the clip we get to see many familiar scenes and moments that those who have read the books or watched the former film adaptations will recognise, including Percy being attacked by the harpy at the museum and the minotaur hunting him down on his journey to Camp Half-blood in the first place. Needless to say, it looks like we'll get another very familiar adaptation here.

But to add to this we get to see a first look at the late Lance Reddick's Zeus, and are also told that the series will be debuting with a two-episode premiere just before the holidays. Catch the new trailer below.