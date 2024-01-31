Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is progressing well

HQ

Usually, showrunners would wait until a second season of their series was greenlit before getting to work, but the minds behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians are already hard at work by the sounds of things.

According to a recent interview with Variety, co-showrunner Dan Shotz says that the show's second season is making great progress. "There is an awareness on everyone's part that the demand for the show seems to suggest we should probably not stop making it," says series co-creator and co-showrunner Jon Steinberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has just wrapped its first season, which has enjoyed a warm reception from fans and critics. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to see the next chapter in the adaptation of Rick Riordan's original works.