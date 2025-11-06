Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Disney+ and Hulu on 10 December, and we have our first glimpse of it

HQ

For the books, for the movies and now for television. Percy Jackson has ventured more or less successfully into different formats with his story that modernises and brings to the present the Greek myths and their gods and monsters. In 2023 the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered, and shortly after it was confirmed that Disney and Hulu were renewing the series for a second run of episodes,

Well, that second season will premiere on 10 December, adapted from the second novel in the series, Sea of Monsters, and we already have a first glimpse of what it will have to offer. In the trailer just released, we see Percy take on sea monsters, giants and all to save Camp Half-Blood and save the Thalia tree, which protects the place from threats and has been poisoned by Luke.

We also get a brief glimpse of Tyson, Grover, the Grey Sisters and the whole cast of characters that populate Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg's books. You can check out the trailer for the second season premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians below.