Percy Jackson and the Olympians confirmed to run for at least four seasons

Even though the premiere of the second season is still nearly nine months away, Disney has already confirmed that a third season is on the way. According to reports, this season will be based on the third book in the series, The Titan's Curse.

Author Rick Riordan himself has confirmed that we can expect several new characters. Among them are the hunter Artemis and Nico di Angelo, who will make their debut in the series. Riordan also took the opportunity to express his gratitude that Disney is continuing to invest in the show, as well as his appreciation for the incredible response from fans.

"We're so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+."

"This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It's a huge sign of commitment from Disney and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!"

Disney executive Ayo Davis also joined in, saying:

"From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season two set to premiere this December, we're thrilled to announce that Percy's journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan's world to life with such depth and imagination."

Are you watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Are you excited for what's next?