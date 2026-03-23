Peni Parker joins the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls roster

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Before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made its arrival, few would be familiar with the name Peni Parker, as this Spider-person variant was a lesser known hero outside of the comic book community. But her appearance proved to be a big hit and now Peni is a much wider known character, something that no doubt played a part in her coming involvement in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, it was confirmed that Peni Parker would be one of the playable fighters in the coming game and that she would be joining a team known as the Amazing Guardians, with this including Spider-Man himself (Peter Parker), Ms. Marvel, and Star-Lord. This team will need to rival the Unbreakable X-Men team that was recently confirmed too.

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As for what to expect from Peni, we're told: "She pilots SP//dr, a powerful mech suit created by her father, and fights as the spider hero of a parallel universe. In Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Peni brings SP//dr into battle, using a wide range of gadgets and unique tools to improvise strategies on the fly."

We're also told to keep an eye out for how the character has been localised into different languages, as Peni will speak both English and Japanese in-game, if you choose to play in English or Japanese predominantly, as she has mixed-heritage thanks to being raised in the United States.

Finally, Arc System Works promises that if you enjoy building your own team of heroes, the game will support automatically-generated team names, so expect some quirky things to pop up.

As per the launch of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the tag-fighter is slated for an August 6 debut on PC and PS5.