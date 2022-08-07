Peaky Blinders movie starts filming next year

HQ

The series may be over but that doesn't mean we won't see more of Stephen Knight's lawless Birmingham. There's a film in the works and although not much has been revealed about the work on it, it's now reported that the script is pretty much complete and filming will begin shortly. As recently as last October, we received the news that Knight has decided to make a film about the hit series, which managed to run for six seasons before it ended, and is already on its way to begin filming. He reveals this in an interview with Heart Breakfast (via NME):

"Yes, I'm writing it right now. I'm nearly done writing it, and we're going to shoot it...I'm setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it's like Peaky's coming home basically."

There is no exact date for when filming will begin but sometime in 2023 it will be. He also takes the opportunity to drop a little cliff-hanger for anyone who has been wondering if it will be the same old gang or completely new faces. Both, is the answer to that question.