Payday games are becoming cheaper to ensure the series is "more accessible"

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It has become even easier to snag a copy of a Payday game, as the price of the various titles and their DLCs have been dropped on Steam, with other platforms soon to follow. The reason behind this change has been outlined in a blog post, where we're told that the aim is to ensure "globally fair" pricing and also to deliver a "more accessible" way to access the series.

The developer notes that Payday projects have become "overly complex" from a pricing perspective and that while this may have once made sense, it doesn't any more. Hence why, on Steam as of the moment and other platforms on undetermined dates, the prices will now be as follows:



Payday The Heist: $9.99 (previously $14.99)



Payday 2 and Payday 3 Heists: $4.99



Payday 2 and Payday 3 Tailor Packs: $2.99



Payday 2 Weapon Packs: $2.99



Payday 2 Character DLCs: $1.99



Payday 3 Weapon Packs: $3.99



To sign off after this change, we're told that the development team is still "focused on improving Payday 3 for current players while making it easier for new players to jump in. At the same time, with Sidetrack Games continuing to support Payday 2, the franchise will keep expanding with new content."

Likewise, "this new pricing structure lays the foundation for what comes next. A more consistent, more transparent, and more accessible Payday. New heists, new gear, and more reasons to get back in the van are on the way."