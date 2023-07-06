Payday 3's highest difficulty option will be 'unfair'

HQ

Payday 3's latest developer diary has given us a lot of information about the combat we'll experience when our heists inevitably go awry.

Senior game designer Miodrag Kovacevic has revealed we'll be able to decide how crazy things can get in combat, with four difficulty options being available from launch. They are Normal, Hard, Very Hard, and Overkill.

Hard is the new normal, it seems, as that's the difficulty the developers expect us to play on when levelling up. Then, we'll likely move on to Very Hard when we've got our loadout ready. Overkill is not for the faint of heart, and will see players meet the ultimate challenge.

Difficulty will be scaled by enemy accuracy and their numbers. They won't have increased health but will do more damage the higher you put the scale, meaning you will have to be extra careful heading into a firefight on the higher difficulties.

Check out more details in the developer diary below: