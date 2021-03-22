Payday 3 will launch on PC and consoles in 2023

You're watching Advertisements

After experiencing reconstruction and some financial struggles, publisher Starbreeze Studios survived after all. One of the biggest IPs under their belt is Payday, and the long-awaited third game seems to have finally received a release window after making it through several difficulties.

As announced by the developer Overkill Software via Twitter: "Starbreeze and Koch Media have agreed on a publishing partnership for PAYDAY 3! Coming to consoles and PC in 2023. With this deal the game's 100% funded!"

According to the statement posted on their official website, Starbreeze confirmed that they remain as the owner of the Payday IP, and will be responsible for the continued development of Payday 3.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term Payday 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the Payday franchise and the 'Games as a service' model", said Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze.

"In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of Payday 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of Payday 3".

So far we still don't know which platforms Payday 3 will land on, but we assume that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are safe bets.