Payday 3 will be getting a closed beta next week

Deep Silver and Starbreeze have announced that Payday 3 will be getting a closed beta test from the 2nd to the 7th of August on Steam and Xbox Series X/S.

You'll have to sign-up for a chance to play, but will get access to a lot of content. The original four masks of Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf will all be playable, with their own unique skillsets. Also, every difficulty option will be playable, allowing you to test your heisting skills.

It seems that there will only be the one heist to take part in, but you can do so as many times as you like to test out stealthy playstyles or going in loud and proud. The level cap will be 22 and the weapon level progression stops at 8.