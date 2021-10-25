Payday 3 launches 2023 and has Dark Web heists with crypto currencies

HQ

During the weekend, it was the Payday Day, which was the 10 year anniversary for the series. This was celebrated on the official homepage and in a 4+ hour livestream in which we got a lot of talk about the series in general and some information on the upcoming Payday 3.

Plans are still to release it during 2023, and this time the heists will take place in New York, and Starbreeze promises that it will be a "living, enormous representation of the city". This time, the gang - Chains , Dallas, Hoxton and Wolf - are known by the media, who follows them despite the fact that they have left a life in crime.

Fortunately for us gamers, they are once again return to a career on the wrong side of the law Payday 3, but it's a different world now, as Starbreeze explains:

"In the meantime, the world of Payday has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities."

Sounds really good to us! Here's some brand new artwork for Payday 3 as well to make great news even better.

Thanks Eurogamer