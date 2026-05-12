Payday 3 is getting a quartet of Swedish weapons

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If you think Payday 3 could use a little more Swedish flair and panache, Swedish publisher Starbreeze has announced something today that we think you'll like. Sweden is, as you may know, a major arms manufacturer, led primarily by Bofors and Saab, but Starbreeze has taken some creative liberties and designed its own creations (though based on real weapons) with the Ikea-inspired name Skogskrigare AG-9.

These will be indispensable tools during your cleverly planned heists. We don't know exactly when they'll be released yet, other than that it will be fairly soon. In the meantime, check out the four weapons from the Swedish Weapon Pack in the trailer below.