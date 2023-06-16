Payday 3 dev diary confirms hostage negotiation

HQ

Payday 3's developers have just released their first dev diary, giving us a bit of insight into some of the features we'll see in the new heist game.

One new feature is hostage negotiation. In the video, producer Andreas Häll-Penninger explains that when first responders are making their way to stop our heist, we can hold them off for a little bit using negotiation.

"So, in Payday 3 you have stealth and then you have something that we call search. which essentially when guards are looking for you and they're suspicious. And then you have something really interesting, which is called negotiation, so first responders arrive on the scene, and if you have hostages, you can start trading them to buy time before the cops get in, or you can save the hostages for later because you can trade them for resources."



Check out the full video below. Payday 3 launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC on the 21st of September.