Payday 3 details its first four DLCs

HQ

Payday 3 has just unveiled its content roadmap stretching from Winter 2023 to Fall or Autumn 2024. In that roadmap, we got the names and images for 4 upcoming DLCs, which are expected to be rolled out in the months following the game's launch.

The first DLC is called Syntax Error, and it seems to have something to do with a server room, by the looks of things. Perhaps we're stealing data, rather than cold cash this time around. Next up is Boys in Blue. From the title and the donut in the image it's clear this is going to focus on the police.

The Land of the Free comes next. This one is a bit more loose in terms of what it could be but it's likely going to be a cool heist at least. Finally, there's Fear and Greed, which looks like it gives us a darker tone.

As well as the four main DLCs, we'll also be getting cosmetics, seasonal events, more characters, and other extras throughout the year to keep us happy when we're heisting.

Payday 3 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on the 21st of September, 2023.