Payday 3 could have Batman and Die Hard crossovers in the future

Starbreeze, the developers behind Payday 3, want to see a Batman and Die Hard collaboration in the upcoming heist game.

Speaking with The Gamer, Payday 3's community head/ brand manager Almir Listo said that they'd want to see John McClane and Nakatomi Plaza make it in. "John McClane from Die Hard so (Hans Gruber) can say 'it's John McClane, shoot the glass!' in Nakatomi Plaza. And then, Batman, of course. Imagine an ominous light, then Batman jumps down through the glass, you hear the music and then he just fucks you up."

Previously, Payday 2 had a collaboration with John Wick, and in the decade since the second game launched there have been plenty of other crossovers. Hopefully, with a lot of eyes on Payday 3, we can see some great maps from films and other media make their way in.

