Harry Potter TV child stars will be educated on-set for the next decade

HQ

When the Harry Potter films were initially being made around two decades ago, Warner Bros. was faced with the task of creating these blockbuster films while also coinciding with various child protection laws in the UK. This led to the creation of a temporary school on the lot where the films were being made, a school that could educate Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and the rest of the child stars while they were making the movies during the academic year. A similar setup will be used for the Harry Potter TV series by HBO.

As per BBC News, the Three Rivers District Council has granted permission for a temporary school to be constructed on the lot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK. This facility will be used to educate Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, and the other child stars for the next decade.

It's mentioned that the school will be open between 5:30 AM and 20:30 PM on weekdays, all so that the actors can flit between the set and their classes, even accommodating night shoots, reshoots, and filming on location when necessary too.

The report notes that the classrooms consist of several portable buildings that are meant to house as many as 600 pupils, even if only around 150 will typically use them.

This is an ad: