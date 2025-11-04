Patty Jenkins on returning to Wonder Woman: "Never say never"

HQ

After the DC Extended Universe collapsed in on itself and led to the reboot now helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, much of the established work was swept under the rug, including Patty Jenkins' time as the director of the two Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman films. The first was a pretty big success (and rightly so), but the second was almost a complete and utter disaster, and due to this there haven't really been any cries to put Jenkins back in the director's seat nor to see Gadot returning as Diana Prince.

But could it happen? Would Jenkins return if given the opportunity? Speaking with Marvel Cinematic Universe News (ironic, yes) at a recent red carpet event, Jenkins was queried about if she'd return to Wonder Woman to which the director explained.

"You never say never because I love Wonder Woman. But at the moment, I'm so excited with what I'm doing, and it's always good to do something new. I loved making superhero movies ... you never know, but I'm having a good time."

We are expecting Wonder Woman to soon make her debut in the DC Universe, perhaps even somewhat as part of the incoming planned Paradise Lost TV series, but as for who will appear as the Amazonian warrior princess, this remains unclear even if there are some interested parties (who don't need to be extremely tall, according to Gunn).