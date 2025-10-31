Alexandra Daddario would like to play Wonder Woman

Speculation is rife about who will play Wonder Woman, since the old DC universe (where the character was played by Gal Gadot) has been retired in favour of the new one from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Work on the next film has been confirmed to be underway with a script by Ana Nogueira (Supergirl), so reasonably, the casting shouldn't be too far off, and now we know of at least one person who would be interested, who is also a name often requested by fans in this context.

When ScreenRant recently had the opportunity to ask Alexandra Daddario if she had seen the fans' wishes, she replied that it was not something she had noticed. However, if the offer were to come up, she would gladly take the chance:

"I'm flattered to hear that it's happening, but I haven't seen it. But of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity, but I wasn't aware that that was going on."

However, Daddario is 39 years old, and there are rumours that Gunn wants someone a little younger in the role so that they can play the character for a long time. What do you think about Daddario in the role of Wonder Woman?