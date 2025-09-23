James Gunn says "extreme height" is not important when casting Wonder Woman

After it initially looked like we would have to wait a long time for a Wonder Woman movie, which wasn't even included when the new DC film bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran presented the first wave of DC projects, it seems that DC has had a change of heart.

It has been known for some time that Ana Nogueira is writing the script for a Wonder Woman movie, and James Gunn has started to talk about casting. Nothing has been confirmed, but he has previously stated that he thinks Adria Arjona would be phenomenal in the role. He has also commented on the fact that the character is sometimes taller than Superman in the comic books.

In Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman films, the Amazon was played by Gal Gadot, who is 178 centimetres tall (still seven centimetres shorter than Henry Cavill). But if they want to find someone taller than the current Superman, David Corenswet, they will have to look hard, as he is 193 centimetres tall.

Gunn now says in a conversation on Threads with a fan that the height of the actress who will take on the role of Wonder Woman is not important:

"I don't think extreme height is the most important factor in casting WW. That's all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn't feel good about her being taller than Superman - I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting."

It seems likely that we won't get a short Wonder Woman in the DCU after all, but we can probably forget about her being taller than Superman. At least it's not a factor that Gunn himself cares much about.