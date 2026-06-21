Patton Oswalt would love to make a Ratatouille 2 provided it isn't "just a money grab"

As Pixar has been very open to making sequels to some of its most beloved and popular projects as of late, with Toy Story 5 opening this week, The Incredibles 3 and Coco 2 in the works, and Inside Out 2 recently taking over the box office, one has to wonder about whether we'll ever get to return to the streets of Paris for a Ratatouille follow-up.

Speaking about this very situation in an interview with The Daily Beast, Patton Oswalt, who is known as the voice of Remy the Rat in the animated film, mentioned that he'd love to make a Ratatouille 2, but only if it wasn't a cash grab.

"Obviously, I'd love if there was a 'Ratatouille' sequel... if [director Brad Bird] gets an idea, that's the one I wanna do. I don't wanna be the guy going, 'Hey, what if Remy did this?' I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from. I don't want it to come from us going, 'All right, let's get out the legal pads and let's break down a sequel.'

"There are a lot of movies where that's how they're done, and it always feels inorganic. I want the sequel to be not the same type of movie, but that same energy that 'Terminator 2' or 'Aliens' had, which is, there's an expansion of the story that we that we actually need to tell... This isn't just a money grab. And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we're gonna grab it, but we're gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn't even know beforehand."

Ratatouille debuted in 2007 and is one of a handful of flicks from the animation studio that hasn't received a sequel. In fact, aside from A Bug's Life, it's Pixar's oldest film without a follow-up, even if Wall-E and Up fall into a similar category with their premieres being a year and two years, respectively, afterwards.

Would you watch a Ratatouille sequel?