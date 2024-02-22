Palworld surpasses 25 million players

HQ

Pocket Pair's Palworld was so extremely popular its first three weeks after launch that negative records were broken when many players left or took a break last week. That doesn't mean the success has stopped though.

The game's X account announces Palworld now has surpassed 25 million players. 15 million of these have been on Steam, while the remaining 10 million have either bought or played the game with Game Pass on Xbox. That's 6 million more players than 3 weeks ago, so the player base continues to grow at an impressive pace.