HQ

The Japanese Pocket Pair's initially hyper-popular adventure title Palworld went from nothing to nearly 10 million copies sold, breaking all manner of records. But in the last 14 days, Palworld has broken another record, which is clearly less fun to brag about. The game has lost 1.3 million active players on Steam, which is the largest loss in the shortest time in Steam's long history.

Ouch...

Thanks, PCGamesN.