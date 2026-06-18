Palestine Football Association denies report of a FIFA match with Israel: "More than 1,000 Palestinian athletes have been killed"

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On Monday, The Athletic reported that FIFA was working on having an Israel vs. Palestine match as the opener of a "football festival", to be held in the United States this September, with U-15 teams, featuring shorter matches in smaller pitches and smaller squads, and welcoming all 211 FIFA nations, including Russia, which remains banned from World Cup or major competitions.

The Palestine Football Association Statement sent a statement on Thursday saying that the reports are inaccurate and they have not received any official proposal from FIFA. In any case, if they were to receive one, they would reject it, because they won't participate in any act of sportwashing while Israel has killed over 73,000 people since October 2023, including 1,000 athletes, and left over two million homeless in Gaza.

"Under the current circumstances, the PFA categorically rejects any attempt to promote or impose matches with an occupying power that systematically targets Palestinian athletes and sports infrastructure. We refuse to be part of any initiative that serves as sportswashing while Palestinian players continue to face daily violations."

Former national football captain Sulaiman Al-Obaid was killed in the bombings by Israel, as well as karate champion Nagham Abu Samra. "For the PFA, the priority is clear: justice, accountability, and the protection of Palestinian athletes in line with FIFA statutes and the principles of the Olympic Charter. We continue to call for Israel to be held accountable for its violations of international sporting regulations."