Pakistan strikes Afghanistan, dozens killed

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Pakistan has conducted airstrikes on Afghanistan. The Pakistani government said 25 militants were killed in the strikes. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the Pakistani strikes, calling them cowardly attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera and YLE.

The Afghan Taliban said that dozens of civilians had been killed and wounded in overnight Pakistani airstrikes in three eastern provinces.

Relations between the two countries have been tense for a long time, especially since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban rose to power again. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire in March, but sporadic attacks have continued since then.