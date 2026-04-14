PaiN Gaming parted ways with its Dota 2 team to "ensure the project's sustainability"

HQ

PaiN Gaming has had an uneven time in the world of competitive Dota 2, with some of its best success found in the late 2010s. The 2020s haven't been too kind for the organisation in the esport, and despite plans to compete in PGL Wallachia Season 8 from later this week, the team has made the decision to go a very different way.

PaiN Gaming has officially dropped its latest Dota 2 roster, pressing the reset button in an effort to better determine its place in the esport. The full reasoning behind this surprising change has been outlined in a post on social media, wherein we're told the following.

"Throughout this journey, we conducted a careful evaluation of the project as a whole and came to the understanding that this is the right moment to close this chapter, considering the demands, structural challenges, and the need to ensure the project's sustainability in order to remain at the highest competitive level."

With this in mind, Máximo "Wits" Orozco Alza, Gonzalo "DarkMago" Herrera, Frank "Frank" Ayala, Elvis "Scofield" Peña, Yelsthin "Elmisho" Hurtado, coach Juan "Vintage" Angulo, analyst Ryan "Tristan" Piero Angulo Diaz, and manager Edson "EdsonVera" Enrique Vera Bazan have all been released from their contracts.

It's unclear what the future holds for PaiN Gaming in the Dota 2 space, but the team does sign off by explaining "maybe our paths will cross again in the future."