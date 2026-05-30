Paddington 4 taps Veep writers and Paddington in Peru director

There's finally some good news to share in regards to production on Paddington 4, as the live-action film, which will continue to chronicle the life of the adorable, marmalade-loving brown bear, has found its screenwriters and director.

In a report from Variety, it's said that Douglas Wilson will return to the series to direct Paddington 4, following helming Paddington in Peru, the latest chapter of the series. But adding to this is the news that Veep creator Armando Iannucci will write the screenplay alongside Simon Blackwell, who helped co-write Veep and also created the other political dramedy, The Thick of It.

There is little else to share about the film but what we do know is that the movie is on the way from StudioCanal. No date has been attached to when filming will commence and likewise no premiere date has been mentioned, meaning we could be waiting a couple of years before the UK's most-beloved bear returns to cinema screens.