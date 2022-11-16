Overwatch 2 mid-season patch delayed by critical issue

HQ

Blizzard is absolutely determined not to lower the intensity of its support for its most recent release Overwatch 2. With significant community support (it's already well past the 35 million player mark), this mid-season patch was expected to tweak the abilities and power of some of the heroes, but has suffered a last-minute delay.

As the game's official Twitter account reports, the mid-season patch has been delayed by 48 hours due to a "critical" issue that was discovered prior to release, so the new expected release date is 17 November at 19:00 GMT.

According to information shared on the official forum by Blizzard, this delay also affects the delivery of Overwatch League Incentives and Audience Perks from post-season matches between 30 October and 4 November, along with the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League Store.