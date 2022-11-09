Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 reached over 35 million players during its first month

It's safe to say that Blizzard has once again delivered a huge success story.

Overwatch 2 launched a month ago and was met with a fairly mixed reception. Fortunately, Blizzard quickly responded to all feedback and solved many of the most glaring issues shortly after the release, and it doesn't seem like the criticism had any effect on the game's popularity whatsoever.

After only two weeks on the market, Blizzard revealed that a whopping 25 million players had already joined the multiplayer fun and since then the numbers have kept growing. Fast. During Activision Blizzard's quarterly report yesterday, they revealed that "Over 35 million people played the game in its first month, including many who were new to Overwatch".

We expect the headcount to become even more impressive in the future as Overwatch 2 shows no signs of slowing down and will be fleshed out and further improved by Blizzard with patches and more content - like the upcoming hero Ramattra.

Overwatch 2

