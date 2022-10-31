Sombra, D.va, and Kiriko all to receive nerfs in Overwatch 2 next hero balance patch

While Blizzard has already said that it would be saving significant hero rebalancing for Season 2 of Overwatch 2, the Californian developer has now published a forum post highlighting some of the changes it has planned for some of the more oppressing characters.
Specifically, it is Sombra, D.va, Zarya, Kiriko, and Genji who are receiving slight balance changes, with those being:
Sombra
Genji
Zarya
D.va
Kiriko
Interestingly, one of the most used and oppressive characters currently in play, Sojourn, will not be receiving any changes, likely to the dismay of many players.
As for when these balance changes will be arriving, the aim is to have the patch arrive in an update on November 15.