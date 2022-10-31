Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Overwatch 2

Sombra, D.va, and Kiriko all to receive nerfs in Overwatch 2 next hero balance patch

Only minor changes though, as wider hero balance is coming with Season 2.

HQ

While Blizzard has already said that it would be saving significant hero rebalancing for Season 2 of Overwatch 2, the Californian developer has now published a forum post highlighting some of the changes it has planned for some of the more oppressing characters.

Specifically, it is Sombra, D.va, Zarya, Kiriko, and Genji who are receiving slight balance changes, with those being:

Sombra


  • Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

  • Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

  • Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Genji


  • Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

  • Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya


  • Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

  • Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va


  • Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

  • Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko


  • Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

Interestingly, one of the most used and oppressive characters currently in play, Sojourn, will not be receiving any changes, likely to the dismay of many players.

As for when these balance changes will be arriving, the aim is to have the patch arrive in an update on November 15.

Overwatch 2

