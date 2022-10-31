Sombra, D.va, and Kiriko all to receive nerfs in Overwatch 2 next hero balance patch

HQ

While Blizzard has already said that it would be saving significant hero rebalancing for Season 2 of Overwatch 2, the Californian developer has now published a forum post highlighting some of the changes it has planned for some of the more oppressing characters.

Specifically, it is Sombra, D.va, Zarya, Kiriko, and Genji who are receiving slight balance changes, with those being:

Sombra



Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds



Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect



Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%



Genji





Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24



Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27



Zarya





Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds



Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds



D.va





Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75



Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15



Kiriko





Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds



Interestingly, one of the most used and oppressive characters currently in play, Sojourn, will not be receiving any changes, likely to the dismay of many players.

As for when these balance changes will be arriving, the aim is to have the patch arrive in an update on November 15.