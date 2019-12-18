Overcooked 2's Winter Wonderland update is here

Team17 and Ghost Town Games have revealed that the holiday season has arrived in Overcooked 2, coming via the free Winter Wonderland update on all platforms, celebrating levels from all the DLC packs.

Each of the five levels in this update is decorated to suit the holiday season, and there are two new chefs as well, these being Reindeer Chef and Present Head Chef.

On top of that, festive enemies are also in Horde Mode, and there are four seasonal recipes too - hot chocolate, mince pies, Christmas puddings, and roast dinners.

This year those with the Season Pass have been able to experience Campfire Cook Off, Carnival of Chaos, and Night of the Hangry Horde, so there have been plenty of additions to the game since it released.

Will you celebrate the holiday season with this?