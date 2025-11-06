Overcooked 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

While the summer was a rather challenging time to be a Nintendo Switch 2 owner due to the lack of available games, the autumn has been a much, much kinder period. Tons of games have arrived on the successor system and this will only expand further as the year continues to progress.

To this end, now developer Ghost Town Games and publisher Team17 has announced that Overcooked 2 is available on Switch 2 devices. Yep, the game has just launched, meaning you can head to the eShop to snag a copy of the party game that has ended so many friendships and relationships over the years.

As for what this version of the game offers, we're told that it has graphical parity with PC, offers 4K/60 FPS gameplay when docked, support for Camera Play through GameChat so you can tell which of your friends are which in a level, Game Share support to make it easier for friends and family to join in on the action locally or online, and finally a new character is arriving as well with this being the Pristine Platinum Platypus.

If you already own Overcooked 2 on Switch 1, the good news is that your save files and DLC will transfer to the Switch 2 version as well, but you will have to pay for an upgrade pack to move to the new edition, which costs £7.99/€9.99.

Catch the launch trailer for Overcooked 2 on Switch 2 below.