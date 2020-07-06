Overcooked 2 DLC Suns Out Buns Out is now available

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Ghost Town Games has brought joy to hundreds of thousands since its release back in 2018 via Overcooked 2, the stressful but oh-so-charming cooking simulator party game. If you've already saved the main game land and if you've since been wondering if the game would be getting more seasonal content, you don't have to fret because the free DLC is already here.

Sun's Out Buns Out is the latest DLC to hit Overcooked 2 and it features two new canine chefs, five new Summer-themed kitchens (you can cook on a parade float, complete with confetti and fireworks), recipes such as ice cream floats and summer salads and more. The free DLC (oh yeah, did we mention it's free?) is out now on PC, with a console release coming at a later date. Let's celebrate the Onion Kingdom and its grandeur, shall we? For free! Find the trailer above and screenshots below.