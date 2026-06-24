Outright Games to take on Grand Theft Auto VI in November with board game collection

Outright Games has steadily been sharing its line-up of projects and titles for the autumn of 2026, with The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, Sesame Street, and more on the way. Now we know of another game set to debut in a few months, with this title being one of the very, very few brave projects to launch in Grand Theft Auto VI's territory of November.

Known as Hasbro Games Junior Collection, this is effectively a title that brings together digital variants of the Junior editions of Monopoly, Cluedo, and The Game of Life. It's designed to be accessible and easy to pick up and enjoy, with a simplified rule set that should make it suit players of all ages and skill sets.

The wider game will offer customisable avatars, unlockable costumes, progression across the three board games, plus support for local multiplayer with up to four players. Beyond this, anyone who has played Monopoly, Cluedo, or The Game of Life will be somewhat familiar with what to expect from each board game.

As for the launch plans for Hasbro Games Junior Collection, the project will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on November 6. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.