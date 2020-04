We here at Gamereactor stream every weekday and by doing so, we're bound to play a lot of different types of titles. This week, however, battle royale fans can rest assured that each stream will suit them splendidly because this week is Battle Royale Week.

Kicking off the themed streaming week is Apex Legends and if you want to take a look as Dóri heads into the fray, make sure to head on over to our live page at 3pm BST (4pm CEST).