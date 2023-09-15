Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Our Flag Means Death's second season sees Blackbeard and Stede reeling from heartache

The series returns in early October.

The full trailer for the second season of Our Flag Means Death has now landed and it has given us a glimpse at the action and storyline that the show's return will be looking to offer. The predominant theme seems to revolve around the heartache between Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard, following the pair splitting up at the end of the first season. But, of course, the crew and being bad pirates at best is also a clear focus.

The show will be returning to Max on October 5, 2023, and as for what that means for regions without the streaming service is unclear, but no doubt the UK, for example, will have to wait a little longer to catch the events of this second season.

