Original Flappy Bird creator isn't a fan of the new game

Yesterday, we reported on the return of Flappy Bird. The 2013 game took the world by storm when it was first launched, only to then be taken down months later due to death threats being sent to its original creator, Dong Nguyen.

Now, with Flappy Bird coming back, all eyes are on Nguyen once more, and he has some choice words about the upcoming app. Speaking over on Twitter/X, Nguyen said the following:

"No, I have no related with their game. I did not sell anything. I also don't support crypto."



The copyright to Flappy Bird was bought by Gametech Holdings LLC, which took over due to inactivity from Nguyen. This means the company can do whatever it wants with the IP, and we already know that the new app will have ties to Web3, likely meaning a heap of microtransactions.

