Flappy Bird is making its grand return next year

We all know the name thanks to its enormous stardom and rise to fame a decade ago. Flappy Bird may be a relic of the past, but it's part of everyone's past, and it's looking to tap into that nostalgia when it makes a grand return sometime next year.

Yep, that's right, Flappy Bird is set to launch once again in 2025 on what we're simply told will be a "variety of platforms, including web browsers and new dedicated apps," including iOS and Android and "other platforms to be announced."

This return is allowed as a collection of fans have come together and acquired the Flappy Bird trademark rights, meaning they are allowed to relaunch the game under a new company that is known as the Flappy Bird Foundation Group.

As for what this game will include that the original did not, we're promised new game modes, characters, progression, and multiplayer challenges. As to how each of these will work in practice, you can see a glimpse of each in the trailer below.