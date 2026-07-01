Ordering at McDonald's in Japan just got a lot more strict

HQ

Fast-food giant McDonald's has introduced stricter rules in Japan that limit the number of custom orders that were previously possible. The changes took effect on July 1 and are justified by the restaurant chain's desire to ensure that all products are served in accordance with the company's own quality standards.

According to information now displayed in Japanese McDonald's restaurants, it is no longer possible to request extra or reduced amounts of ingredients such as sauce, onions, or pickles. Nor can customers request more or less salt, more ice, etc.

Some limited customization options still exist. However, they are far more restricted than before, and it remains unclear whether this policy will spread beyond Japan or remain confined to that country.