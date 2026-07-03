Ontos has been delayed to 2027, more information on the game promised "soon"

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One of the more anticipated sci-fi horror experiences on the way comes from developer Frictional Games, the maker of Soma, who is currently in the process of making the title known as Ontos. Ever since it was unveiled it has drawn the attention of many fans, and yet it's been a while since new information and news was shared about the project. It turns out there's a reason why.

While the exact reason isn't outlined, even if the incredibly busy autumn launch calendar no doubt played a factor, we have now been informed that Ontos is being delayed to 2027. Frictional Games confirms as much in a statement on social media where it explains the following.

"ONTOS is our most ambitious game to date, both in terms of its size and scale, and in the depth and layers of our story and gameplay.

"In order to deliver this vision, we have decided to push the release of ONTOS to 2027.

"We look forward to sharing more updates about ONTOS, our characters, and our world soon."

For more on Ontos, we recently had the chance to speak with Frictional Games in a detailed and lengthy interview you can read in full here. Are you still looking forward to Ontos?