Only Murders in the Building stars give more details about season four

HQ

Season four of Only Murders in the Building sees the show heading to Hollywood, after the death of Charles Haden-Savage's (Steve Martin) stunt double.

So it is that cast and crew alike were whisked away from the streets of New York to the city of angels, and it seems as though they've been enjoying the experience.

Showrunner John Hoffman said: "We have a victim this season that is a Hollywood stunt double, and marrying that with the success of this podcast our trio has done, it didn't feel like too far a leap to think that Hollywood might be tapping at their door to make an adaptation.

"So all of that felt like a good reason to come to Hollywood for a moment, but take it right back to New York because we are a definite New York show, and it will always be that."

Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, said: "We have a great cast and we are going to Hollywood, it was fun to shoot here for a blink of a second."

Martin Short, who plays Oliver Putnam, added: "It was so much fun coming out here to shoot, where I grew up and lived here for so many years."

Episode six of the season was a particular favourite for Martin, with it being shot in a found-footage style through non-traditional cameras.

He said: "It was really fun, because it was real mini cameras, iPhones and hidden cameras - and it was really fun because once you've got it, you've got it.

"The sloppier it is the kind of better, which fits in with Marty's performance style - no, we had a good time shooting those scenes."

Hoffman added: "Episode six is our sort of more experimental leap we took, which basically sprung from a season in all forms of looking at film and movies and what they've done.

"Films have only been around for a little over a hundred years, so I thought, let's experiment with an episode that is all through cameras, and let's see what that feels like."

Michael Cyril Creighton, whose character Howard Morris' role has grown as the show has progressed, said: "For one scene, I actually am the cameraman, and there are a couple scenes where the camera is on me and I do flip it, but for the most part it was doing a dance with one of our incredible camera operators, Dan.

"We would shoot every scene three or four different ways, and it was wild, I had no idea how they were going to pull it off, and then when I saw it, I was amazed. The vision of the director, the editors, the writers, it came to life in a really good way."

Hearing this enthusiasm from those on screen and behind the scenes is certainly good for Only Murders in the Building's fourth season, which begins to release very soon on August 27, then weekly (thanks, THR).