Only Murders in the Building has started filming its fifth season

After four seasons, Only Murders in the Building remains one of the top shows on television today, with an average Critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of 96% and an Audience score of a lower but still very high 90%. The series has retained excellency and brilliance and it's soon looking to keep that expectation high for an entirely new batch of episodes.

We say this as the fifth season of the dark-comedy, mystery/thriller series has now entered into production and has begun filming. The power trio that is Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are all back in action and getting ready to solve a twisted murder to continue to grow their true crime podcast.

It's unclear when we will see this new batch of episodes make their arrival, but there has been a new season of the show every year since 2021, so to say that it could be back later this year doesn't seem all too unreasonable.