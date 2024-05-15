Only Murders in the Building goes Hollywood in Season 4

HQ

Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for Season 4, and for once we're not wondering why all the cast don't just move out of the apartment building where all these murders keep happening, as they're off to Hollywood.

The setup for Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin to head over to the West Coast from New York is that some producer wants to make a show of their podcast, which covers the murders they solve in their apartment building.

As usual, you can expect plenty of celebrity cameos, including appearances from Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and plenty more. It'll premiere on the 27th of August, and you can check out the teaser below: